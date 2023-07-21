Govt’s humanitarian response to Venezuelan migrants fits into larger regional approach to address the issue – Min. Todd

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on July 19, 2023, convened a meeting of the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee to address the influx of Migrants from Venezuela into Guyana at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting was attended by key government stakeholders along with international partners during which ongoing efforts to bring humanitarian assistance to those migrants from Venezuela in Guyana were discussed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation during the meeting

In his opening remarks, the Honourable Minister highlighted the level of the Government’s response to the migrants which includes registration and regularisation services, socio-economic and cultural integration into the Guyanese society and the provision of healthcare and education for migrant children.

The Honourable Minister also noted that the humanitarian response of the Government of Guyana to the migrants from Venezuela fits into a larger regional approach to address the issue.

The meeting of the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee

Among the critical issues discussed at this meeting was the need for the migrants to present themselves to immigration authorities to be registered. The registration process will facilitate easier access to some services that the Government of Guyana provides to migrants from Venezuela.

