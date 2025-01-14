Govt’s math intervention programme yielding positive results– Min Manickchand

The Ministry of Education’s Mathematics Intervention Programme has reaped tremendous positive results since its launch in 2024.

Since the programme’s implementation, scores of students have increased their proficiency in Mathematics, one of the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) lowest-performing subjects.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking at the press conference

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, highlighted the programme’s success during a media conference last Friday at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) in Kingston, Georgetown.

The education minister said the programme will be expanded in the current academic year.

It seeks to address a challenge in the Caribbean with mathematics. There has been reports by CXC of a seven per cent decline in results.

Although the council is drafting a framework that will introduce remedial efforts, Minister Manickchand said the ministry has taken matters into its own hands and will continue to provide support to the children of Guyana.

“[We will not be] waiting until 2026 because we’ll have entire generations finishing without the benefit of this plan…We introduced our math intervention, something we did in 2012 or 2013 also that worked,” the minister asserted.

The mathematics-intervention-initiative-launched in September last year, involves providing free lessons through various platforms and deploying monitors to provide in-depth assistance in understanding complex equations.

The curriculum is being taught in a timely and effective manner.

The ministry also provides students with a scientific calculator, geometry set, relevant textbooks, graph book, and past papers organised by topics.

The ministry says it has seen success with the programme and noted a 10 to 12 per cent increase in pass rates in the schools where it was implemented.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

