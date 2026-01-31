Govt’s road expansion drive cutting travel time for businesses

The government’s investment in roads is shortening the travel time for goods and services across the region.

Farmers and manufacturers arrive at their destination more quickly, avoiding spoilage of goods.

Also, improved roads lower the cost of doing business and increase competitiveness.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, explained on Saturday on the National Communications Network (NCN) that the economic value of products has increased due to faster travel time.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj during a road inspection

“When logistics improve, products reach markets quicker, wages is reduced, and trade volumes can expand”, the minister noted.

He noted that Guyana has seen tremendous trade internationally due to reliable road networks supporting exports to ports and airports.

“A typical example is the Brazil…coming through….the Linden-Mabura road, we have seen so much of trade coming through because of the improved road itself,” the minister underscored.

This investment also improves the movement of rice, sugar, timber, and seafood from Guyana to other countries.

Minister Ramraj noted that “it also makes Guyana more attractive to investors who are depending on the type of logistics”.

With respect to farm-to-market roads, Minister Ramraj explained that along with the Ministry of Agriculture, this is something the Public Works ministry will continue to address.

With road works ongoing across the country, it will open hundreds of acres of farmland, and with that Guyana will continue to improve its agriculture sector.