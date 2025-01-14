Gov’t’s support is contributing to modern judicial system – Chancellor

– Over 1,000 cases filed via new e-litigation system

The government’s support for the country’s judiciary is contributing to the emergence of a modern and effective justice system that is both fair and transparent.

The Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards (ag), highlighted the merits of the courts transition to an “e-litigation” system during the opening of Law Year 2025 at the Supreme Court of Judicature on Tuesday.

Chief Justice, Justice Roxanne George (ag) speaks on the progression of the “e-litigation” system

In 2024, the government invested $6.8 billion to enhance the justice sector, focusing on creating a technologically advanced system.

Launched in January 2024 at the Court of Appeal, the e-litigation system expanded to Full Courts and High Courts in Essequibo, Demerara, and Berbice by October last year. Over 1,000 cases have been filed on the e-platform since its introduction.

As of December 31, 2024, 311 appeals and applications were filed via the Court of Appeal’s portal. Between October 4 and December 31, 2024, 37 appeals were filed in the Full Courts. In the High Court 1,637 cases were filed. Demerara accounted for 1,373 cases, Berbice accounted for 377, and 77 in Essequibo.

Chancellor of Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edward (ag) details the government’s contribution to building a resilient justice system

The e-litigation system comes outfitted with a filing service bureau at court registries where documents can be uploaded. Lawyers are also able to file cases from the convenience of their offices and have the required fees deducted from their accounts.

“The e-litigation system enables the automatic assignment of cases for judges of the High Courts and Full Courts accompanied by email alerts to judges, lawyers and litigants…helping them to stay updated on the progress of their cases,” Chief Justice Roxanne George explained.

The system also allows judges to monitor their case disposition rates and asses the ratio of cases filed to those that are completed. The system can also generate detailed reports, enabling a more accurate measurement of the performance of the Supreme Court.

Judicial appointments

Nine new magistrates, ten puisne judges, three commissioners of title, and several other legal support officers were appointed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in 2024.

“The imperative of an adequately and well-qualified staff that can effectively and efficiently administer justice cannot be understated and for that, we are grateful for having so many judicial officers onboard to assist with the administration of justice,” Chancellor Cummings-Edwards (ag) said.

New infrastructure

The chancellor further noted that government support has enabled the commissioning of new Magistrates’ Courts in Port Kaituma, Mahaicony, the expansion of the Court of Appeal in Kingston and the establishment of a Children’s Court in Wales.

The chancellor emphasised that these facilities are enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the delivery of justice.

Just last week, a new Magistrates Court was commissioned in Mahdia, Region Eight by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, (SC) Mohabir Anil Nandlall.

“Our budgetary allocation from central government has helped us tremendously in rolling out all of these ports and programmes and we are grateful for that,” Justice Cummings-Edward said.

In 2025, the judiciary is planning to introduce a mobile court and a mental health court.

