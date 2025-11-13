GPF invites truck drivers to key briefing on new Auto Control Speed Governors

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, is inviting all truck drivers and truck owners to an important sensitisation meeting on the new Auto Control Speed Management System (ACSMS).

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 13:00 hrs at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary.

A public invitation to the Truck Owners and Drivers

This new system introduces mandatory Auto Control Speed Governors for trucks, an important step aimed at reducing speeding, preventing accidents, and making Guyana’s roads safer for everyone.

The GPF stated that the session will help drivers and owners learn the new requirements, how the system works, and when it will be implemented.

During the meeting, participants will share concerns, ask questions, and speak directly with officials about how the changes will affect their daily operations.

The GPF emphasised that this collaboration is vital, noting that truckers play a major role in road safety and in keeping Guyana’s transport and supply systems running smoothly.

The initiative forms part of the national push for safer roadways under the theme: “Safe Roads, Safe Lives — It Begins With You!”

Truckers are encouraged to attend the critical conversation as Guyana works to build a safer, more disciplined road culture.