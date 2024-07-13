GPF undergoing transformation to reduce crime, promote safety

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is undergoing a comprehensive transformation aimed at reducing crime and fostering safer communities, according to Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

During the GPF’s 185th anniversary award ceremony on Friday, the commissioner detailed the significant strides and plans for the force under its 2022-2026 strategic plan.

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken

“Our strategic direction is guided by six pillars: operations, partnership, developing our people, infrastructure performance, professionalism, and accountability,” he explained.

The top cop emphasised that these pillars will revitalise and enhance the police force methodologies.

The transformation is fuelled by a substantial $30.3 billion government investment for the modernisation, diversification, and professionalisation of the police force.

Commissioner Hicken highlighted extensive infrastructural developments, including the completion of 16 Cyber Security Service Provider (CSSP) projects, 15 capital projects, and 45 ongoing projects.

These include rehabilitation daycares, police academies, stations, outposts, and living quarters to meet international standards.

“We have increased the number of outposts in new housing schemes and road networks. Rehabilitated stations are now equipped with gender-based violence rooms, ramps for the disabled, and child-friendly spaces,” Hicken noted.

Investment in human resources is also a key focus. Some 25 sponsorships were provided and 172 scholarships were awarded to ranks. A total of 102 ranks also participated in local and overseas training programmes.

Members of the Guyana Police Force

Additionally, 464 ranks have participated in foreign and overseas courses, including the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships provided by the government.

Other initiatives include a mentorship and coaching programme for the upskilling of officers and the establishment of an e-library. It also includes foreign language courses, an online reporting platform via the GPF website, and digitisation of key human resources functions.

Youth engagement is also being prioritised, with the establishment of seven youth groups and 18 scout groups nationwide, to stimulate community involvement and sector partnership.

Since implementing these initiatives, the GPF has achieved significant milestones, including a notable 18.9 per cent reduction in serious crime.

The commissioner attributed this success to the active presence of 361 community policing groups across regional divisions and intelligence-led policing strategies such as crime matching, the use of drones, body cameras, and CCTV.

Traffic enforcement has also seen improvements, with fatal accidents decreasing by 26 per cent and deaths by 23 per cent.

Serious accidents have seen a reduction of 10 per cent while minor, and damage accidents have seen a five per cent reduction respectively.

The commissioner said the GPF aims to establish a youth advisory council and neighbourhood watch policing programme, functional wellness programmes for ranks, and broaden evidence-based practices for crime detection and enforcement as part of its long-term plans.

Plans are also in place to expand special training in ICT, marine capability, tactical studies, traffic, and criminal investigation.

These efforts are in keeping with the government’s broader vision of ensuring the safety and security of Guyanese.

Members of the Guyana Police Force Members of the Guyana Police Force

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

