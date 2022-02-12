GPF’s proficiency to enhance with $120M approved for training

The capacity and proficiency of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be enhanced as $120 million has been earmarked for training in several areas. The training of ranks will be done at the national and overseas levels.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P, said over 300 ranks have been identified for training thus far. The Minister made the disclosure on Thursday during the consideration of the budget estimates.

“There is a Memorandum of Understanding between the Police Force and the University of Guyana in respect of training for the police officers for the first time. And just to say, this is incipient of our setting up soon a police academy,” the Minister stated.

He added that there is a strategic management plan that guides the GPF with respect to training and other areas of the force.

The training aspect includes: train the trainers at$5.7 million, safety and security management diplomas $9.8 million and strategic intelligence gathering at $6.2 million.

There is also going to be degree programmes in Public Management at $19 million, a bridging course to qualify for Advance Security Management Masters at $16.9 million and $10.8 million for training in cyber security.

Approximately $1.5 million will also go towards tweaking the strategic management plan, Minister Benn stated.

The 2022 budget for the Guyana Police Force is $17.5 billion.