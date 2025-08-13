GPHC and Gift of Life International deliver life-saving cardiac care to 18 Guyanese children

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), in collaboration with Gift of Life International (GOLI), successfully concluded its second paediatric cardiac collaboration for 2025 from August 4 to 8, delivering renewed hope and advanced cardiac care to Guyanese children living with life-threatening heart conditions.

This impactful initiative brought together local medical professionals and a 25-member international team led by Dr Rodrigo Soto to perform two types of lifesaving procedures: paediatric cardiac catheterisation and open-heart surgeries.

Throughout the collaboration, the teams completed 10 cardiac catheterisations and six open-heart surgeries, directly benefitting 16 young patients with congenital heart disease.

In addition to the surgical procedures, the team also conducted paediatric cardiology screenings for 80 patients, identifying those requiring urgent intervention, those needing future treatment, and reassuring others whose conditions did not require further procedures.

To date, 13 of the 16 children have been safely discharged, with the remaining three expected to return home in the coming days.

Beyond patient care, the collaboration prioritised capacity building, offering mentorship, hands-on training, and skills transfer for local physicians, nurses, and support staff.

This ongoing knowledge exchange is strengthening Guyana’s long-term ability to deliver high-quality paediatric cardiac care locally, reducing the need for overseas treatment.

“The GOLI–GPHC partnership continues to transform lives while building local expertise,” said Dr Sara Singh, Head of the Paediatric Department. “Our shared commitment is to ensure that every child in Guyana with a heart condition has access to the care they need, right here at home.”

The GOLI team is scheduled to return to Guyana for its third and final mission of the year from December 6 to 16, 2025, continuing its life-saving work and expanding opportunities for children to live healthy, fulfilling lives.