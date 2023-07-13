GPHC to be transformed into a state-of-the-art stand-alone hospital – President Ali announces

Plans have been unveiled to redesign Guyana’s premier healthcare institution ─ the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)into a new state-of-the-art stand-alone hospital.

President, Dr. Mohamed IrfaanAli made the announcement during a media briefing at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown, on Wednesday, where he highlighted some major achievements in the health sector.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at his press conference held on Wednesday

This project, Dr. Ali noted is likely to be the biggest health venture ever in CARICOM.

In the meantime, the government has been investing heavily in acquiring technological devices for the city hospital, including new pathology equipment, digital X-rays, and CT scanners. Currently, 14 new digital X-rays are being installed in hospitals in all regions.

“These digital X-rays will abandon old technology for processing films, doctors can read imaging anywhere in the world and we’re linking our healthcare system with health providers around the world, so, we have a wider pool of specialists to help us, as we develop this modern healthcare infrastructure,” President Ali disclosed.

Meanwhile, the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three will be reconstructed while the National Psychiatric Hospital will be developed; the Suddie, Port Mourant, and Mahaicony Hospitals will also be upgraded.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Additionally, the National Ophthalmology Centre and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School are slated for major upgrades.

“These are all facilities that are in the health master plan for major upgrade, rehabilitation, or reconstruction. We’re also working on the creation of specialised centres,” the president highlighted.

Only recently, the Ministry of Health commissioned a Diabetic Centre at Lusignan along the East Coast of Demerara, which is offering holistic care to diabetic patients. The government is now working to expand the programme to other parts of the country.

It is also working with the Mount Sinai Health System to develop a cardiac and cancer treatment centre in Guyana.

To further advance the nursing profession in Guyana, two new nursing schools are completed and are fitted with modern classrooms and dormitories.

“Beginning this year, new nursing schools in Region Six and Two will take in students…we have more than 1,200 students registered in our nursing programme,” the president disclosed.

Telemedicine system at Masakenari (Gunns Village), Region Nine

Meanwhile, through a US$97 million project, designs are being completed to commence the construction of new regional hospitals in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

All other existing health institutions outside of the Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Mahdia, Paramakatoi, Annai, and Kwakwani hospitals are scheduled for major upgrades between the years 2024 and 2026.

Apart from upgrades, the government is installing oxygen in hinterland hospitals to allow for oxygen therapy in these areas and to remove the dependency on oxygen cylinders.

To date, 19 health posts and centres in the hinterland are equipped with the telemedicine system and are connected to specialists at Guyana’s main healthcare institution.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

