GPL encourages customers to settle bills to avoid mounting debt

– those in arrears urged to contact company

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) is encouraging customers to make regular bill payments to avoid having their accounts in arrears.

GPL’s Divisional Director of Customer Services, Ms. Rhonda La Fargue, said while the power company has held off on disconnections to mitigate the economic impact of Covid, some customers have found themselves with months of unpaid bills.

“We encourage customers, even if you make small payments, try to make payments on your bill because then what happens is that, over time, the debt to GPL grows significantly,” she said.

Ms. La Fargue also urges customers whose accounts may be in arrears to approach the company to address their situation since GPL also depends on revenue to provide a service.

“You can call into GPL, and you can speak to our call centre representatives, and they can advise what to do… We can set up an appointment so you can come in and have an arrangement set up that you can work with and that we can work with, that you can clear the debt over a period.”

Ms. La Fargue also reminded customers to use energy-efficient appliances to reduce electricity bills and wastage.

She explained, “you should have an idea of what your consumption is and, you know, like any good consumer, you would think, ‘okay, if I am spending too much on something, I look at ways to cut.’ So, you can actually look at how you can reduce your consumption.”

Customers desirous of settling payments are also encouraged to reach out to the utility company via their live chat at www.gplinc.com or WhatsApp number 608-9090.