GRA tax operations to be upgraded in February 2021

In February 2021, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be replacing the current tax administration software – TRIPS II with a new tax software Optimal Revenue Management System (RMS) to improve taxpayer convenience and internal operational efficiencies.

Optimal RMS is designed to improve taxpayers’ experience with the GRA, while providing a convenient and intuitive online service. It is a powerful and flexible tool that brings together taxpayer information, transactions and communications within one user-friendly system. This overhaul of tax administration uses trustworthy data and facilitates high quality and timely services to clients, which includes faster processing of refunds.

This highly anticipated venture is expected to deliver improved interactions on tax operational services for both staff and taxpayers, where manual processing of applications will be a relic of the past. The online platform caters for all tax purposes, and taxpayers will be able to view their current tax status online and receive timely alerts on account events. Additionally, online communication with the agency will be boosted, allowing taxpayers to correspond effortlessly and submit queries.

To prepare our clients, the Information Technology department has launched a website: www.gra.gov.gy/optimal, which provides resources and information that allow all taxpayers to become acquainted with upcoming changes, new and updated returns, forms and the various due dates. The website also organises the changes according to taxpayer type for convenient access.

Visit www.gra.gov.gy/optimal for more information about the upcoming launch, features and benefits. Taxpayers are also encouraged to look at the video presentations which cover promotional, guidance and other useful content. The site will be continuously updated with new content until the eventual launch.

The GRA is committed to reviewing our systems to ensure they are in line with best practices.