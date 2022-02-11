Growth and prosperity must translate into benefits for workers – PM

– Says Ministry of Labour to assist in filling vacancies in oil and gas sector

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips said that the Government will continue to put measures in place to address workers’ safety and to ensure that they benefit from the growth and prosperity of the country.

The senior government official made this assurance earlier today while delivering the feature address at the Ministry of Labour’s ‘Seminar for Foreign Companies Operating in Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector’ at the Savannah Suite, Pegasus Hotel.

The one-day event was held to discuss conditions of work, occupational safety and health requirements and apprenticeship and employment exchange services.

The Prime Minister called the seminar “historic” and lauded the Ministry of Labour for bringing together companies that will be operating in the sector.

“As a Government, we must work closely with oil and gas companies to ensure that the workers’ health, safety, and welfare in this sector are protected and secured.”

He noted that the event is timely and welcomed since it is based on existing monitoring and current working conditions remaining fair within the new sector.

“Any development that benefits our people must be closely managed to ensure that the wellbeing of those people is maintained. Ladies and gentlemen, a trademark of the PPP/C Administration is its dedication to its citizens.”

While maintaining a strong workforce is imperative to the country’s development, the Prime Minister said that equally important is its happiness and positive growth.

“Addressing the concerns of workers must be given concentrated attention. Our Government believes that concerns such as sufficient remuneration, favourable conditions, mutual respect and consideration for workers’ rights and access to other resources concerning their employment are paramount to ensuring that our people are comfortable, productive and safe”.

He said that while the administration will continue to invest in policies and programmes that will develop human resources and promote a well-skilled workforce, it is equally committed to ensuring adherence to labour laws.

MINISTRY OF LABOUR LEADING THE CHARGE

Earlier this week, the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly approved $22m to commence work on a local content secretariat, which will oversee the implementation of the Government’s local content policy.

To this end, the Ministry of Labour will work closely with businesses within the oil and gas sector to fill vacancies and ensure that the rights of workers are respected.

“Under the Ministry of Labour’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency, the responsibility exists to service the oil and gas industry with suitable talent both from a macro and micro standpoint…this will dovetail neatly with the Government’s commitment to harnessing and utilising our local capacity as part of our local content agenda,” the Prime Minister added. The Minister of Labour, the Honourable Joseph Hamilton, various department heads, union members and International Labour Organisation (ILO) representatives were also expected to make presentations today.