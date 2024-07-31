GS Jagdeo highlights PPP/C Achievements on Gov’t’s Fourth Anniversary

August 2, 2024, marks the fourth anniversary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government assuming office following a prolonged five-month dispute over the results of the March 2, 2020, elections.

As the nation reflects on this milestone, PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo emphasised the significant strides made by the government, asserting that over 90 percent of the PPP/C’s manifesto promises have been fulfilled.

Dr Jagdeo urged citizens to recall the intense struggle to protect Guyana’s democratic integrity during the 2020 electoral crisis. He drew parallels with the current situation in Venezuela, highlighting the importance of democracy, particularly as the electoral fraud trial begins for those implicated by the Commission of Inquiry in attempting to manipulate the election results in favor of the APNU+AFC coalition.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The March 2020 General and Regional Elections were marred by delays and allegations of fraud, culminating in a five-month wait for the final results. The PPP/C’s public release of their GECOM-issued Statements of Poll and the certified recount validated their claims, revealing significant manipulation by the Region 4 Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, in favour of the APNU+AFC coalition.

Eccles to Diamond Four lane road

In April 2023, a Presidential Commission of Inquiry concluded that senior GECOM officials had colluded to alter the election results, undermining the electoral process. Several individuals, including former Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and other GECOM employees, are now facing trial for electoral fraud.

Overcoming Challenges

Reflecting on the challenges faced over the past four years, Dr Jagdeo noted the government’s adept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon assuming office, the country was in a precarious state, with widespread job losses and limited capacity for COVID-19 testing and treatment. Despite these hurdles, the PPP/C government quickly built up healthcare capacity, secured vaccines, and managed to keep the population relatively safe compared to many developed countries.

The general secretary highlighted the rapid economic growth and dynamism in Guyana, attributing it to the government’s effective policies and long-term planning.

He noted the transformative infrastructure projects, increased employment, and substantial improvements in public services and welfare programs as key achievements.

Manifesto Promises Delivered

Dr Jagdeo proudly announced that over 90 percent of the PPP/C’s manifesto promises have been delivered. Key accomplishments include:

* Employment for 50,000 to 60,000 previously jobless individuals.

* An increase in disposable income in the public sector by $90 billion.

* Delivery of over 33,000 house lots.

* Provision of government scholarships to 50,000 persons.

* Doubling of the old-age pension.

* Restoration and expansion of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for all school children.

* Restoration of the Joint Services bonus.

* Reversal of over 200 taxes and fees.

* Implementation of a comprehensive infrastructure plan, including 140 kilometers of four-lane roads and over 400 bridges.

* Stimulating non-oil investments and removing taxes on private healthcare and education.

* Rolling out a transformative healthcare plan with 12 new hospitals.

* Advancing the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The politician emphasised that the government’s long-term planning, such as the upcoming completion of the gas-to-energy project, will yield further benefits, including reduced electricity costs and becoming an exporter of cooking gas.

“Today we are in a very different place than we were four years ago when the PPP took office, in spite of all the challenges we’ve had. A lesser Party would have folded up,” Jagdeo remarked, expressing pride in the government’s achievements and optimism for the future.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

