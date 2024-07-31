GS Jagdeo says elections fraud case may end up at CCJ

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has highlighted that given the direction that the elections fraud case in the 2020 general elections is heading, he has no doubts that this high-profile case may end up in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The elections fraud trials commenced on July 29 for several individuals facing charges of alleged irregularities during the general elections in 2020.

The trial is expected to run from July 29 to September 13 but was adjourned until Monday, August 5, 2024.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at his weekly press conference

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Dr Jagdeo said, “Given what has happened in Venezuela and the close parallel to what we see here in Georgetown, it would be crucial to reflect on democracy especially now that the trials have started for those who the Commission of Inquiry found culpable of trying to steal the elections in favour of the APNU/AFC. We have waited for a long time to get to this stage.”

Dr Jagdeo expressed grave dissatisfaction with the defense lawyers, for the people charged have tried all forms of delaying tactics and have succeeded so far in having the matter not heard.

The general secretary further expounded, “The last attempt was dismissed by the Chief Justice and the trial has started. And, you will see a similar pattern now and the frustration expressed by the prosecution that on numerous occasions uncalled for that the defense lawyers are again trying to stall the trials by making frivolous objections. And often, these objections are entertained.”

The general secretary then pointed out, “And so, I have no doubt that the way this is going this matter will end up at the CCJ [Caribbean Court of Justice] ultimately. Therefore, it is crucial that the records be in the public domain, if they are not going to be kept in the Court, so that what is presented and the testimonies in the witnesses will be available in the media and elsewhere.

So, ultimately, when the case gets to the CCJ, he noted that the full picture of the testimonies discounting all of the objections and the suppression of the evidence would be available to the judges and that there would be no doubts about what was presented during the case.

Dr Jagdeo stressed that it is incumbent on the media to report almost precisely what is occurring in the courtroom relating to this high-profile case alleviating any doubts in the future what was testified to.

He said that the government fully intends to invite the international community to observe this case, given their high interest in this matter in 2020 and subsequently.

“It is crucial that we have the international community looking at it. They are urging that people who try to undermine public officials and democracy and the will of the people must face prosecution. Now, we are at a stage where we would invite them to observe the court drama that is taking place,” he added.

