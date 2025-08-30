GS Jagdeo urges Guyanese to vote for continued progress under Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

With just three days away before Guyanese head to the polls, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, is urging Guyanese to support the PPP/C and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali based on their proven track record of delivering development to all Guyanese within the last five years.

Speaking during an interview on Hits and Jams 94.1 Boom FM on Friday, Dr Jagdeo pointed to the party’s fulfilment of key promises, including investments in education, infrastructure, social programmes, public assistance, and maintaining a no-new-tax policy.

“Our country is at a crucial period,” he said before stating that, “The choices we make on Monday will affect all of our lives, whether we live in Regions One, Seven, Six or Four or any part of our country. Everyone owes themselves and their families the need to carefully analyse the options before us. Look at what the People’s Progressive Party has done in the last five years.”

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He underlined that the party is not divisive in its rhetoric and can implement long-term policies that will bring prosperity to all Guyanese.

“Look at our detailed plans for the future that include people getting help at the grassroots level, and everyone is sharing the prosperity. If you look at all of those things, we believe that we will be considered favourably. I want to urge them to support the People’s Progressive Party on Monday, September 1,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Calling on voters to move beyond race-based politics, Dr Jagdeo urged them to support the PPP/C on September 1.

He added, “I want to urge people to let us put an end, for once and for all, to these naysayers who believe that our country cannot unite and vote along issue lines rather than race.”

He stressed that the PPP/C’s approach is inclusive, built on long-term planning, and aimed at ensuring prosperity is shared equitably among all Guyanese.

According to Dr Jagdeo, the party has produced a detailed five-year, 150-page development plan, covering regional specifics and sustainable infrastructure, unlike the ‘vague promises’ of opposing parties.

He further emphasised the importance of long-term planning to ensure sustainable prosperity and avoid the pitfalls of volatile revenue streams.

Dr Jagdeo criticised the other political parties for their lack of detailed sectoral plans which focus on short-term transactional planning, asserting that the PPP/C has capable leadership with a proven track record of managing tough economic times, including turning an insolvent country into a vibrant economy.

The general secretary emphasised the party’s inclusive and trustworthy nature, contrasting it with other political parties that have struggled to gain trust from some communities.

“We are the only large-scale party that looks like Guyana today,” he added.

Dr Jagdeo asserted that the PPP is the sole party that has demonstrated that Guyana can achieve prosperity in a sustained way, unlike the other political parties.

Unlike the PPP/C, the general secretary reemphasised that the leaders of the opposing parties lack credibility, leadership and experience.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto

Expressing confidence in a decisive victory, he outlined the PPP/C’s next-term plans, including new house lots, job creation, and continued infrastructure expansion.

“We are going to win the elections in a major way, and people know that, and they are supporting us. We are grateful for the support. You can rest assured that we will work for Guyana…That is why when we say that we will win the elections, it is not arrogance. We have worked for the people’s support,” he stated.

Dr Jagdeo added, “We have kept faith with the people. We are not taking people’s votes for granted. We have campaigned fiercely on the ground.”