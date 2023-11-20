GSA graduates challenged to contribute to diversification, modernisation of agri. sector

Eighty-six students who graduated from the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), have been challenged to expand, diversify and modernise Guyana’s resilient and competitive agriculture sector.

This call was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during GSA’s 58th graduation ceremony, on Monday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

As GSA through the Ministry of Agriculture is committed to supporting the entrepreneurial endeavours of their students, Minister Mustapha told the graduates to be the ‘changemakers’ in the sector.

Minister Mustapha underlined, “I encourage you to not only see agriculture, as merely working on a farm, but to see agriculture as a profession… that allows you to contribute to the nation’s development in areas such as resource development, marketing and distribution, and the adaptation of innovative technology that will boost production.”

GSA’s 58th graduation ceremony

Minister Mustapha also noted that the time is right for those who are willing to make the most of the opportunities to advance their academic and professional pursuits.

“Your graduation, today, is on the cusp of a pivotal junction of the nation’s transformation. You are part of the generation that will carry on all that we have started,” the agriculture minister said.

Graduate, Ashanti Haywood receiving one of her trophies

The 86 graduates achieved various qualifications including Diploma and Certificate in Agriculture, Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Public Health and Certificate in Forestry and Agro-processing.

GSA also celebrated 60 years of providing tertiary education and other services to young men and women.

As agricultural development is a crucial aspect of Guyana’s economy, GSA continues to promote and support the training of young men and women interested in agriculture careers.

A section of the graduation ceremony

To date, some 4,138 students have graduated from the institution.

Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj, Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Gavindra Ramnarain, CEO of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Jagnarine Singh, Former Vice Chairman of GSA, Dr Steve Surujbally, Training Manager at NAREI, Warren Barlow, and President of GSA Alumni, Kelvin Craig and other officials were also in attendance.

