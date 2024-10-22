GSA’s 2024 graduates poised to drive agri-food system – Min. Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has highlighted that the 2024 graduating batch from the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) will play a crucial role in advancing Guyana’s evolving agricultural food system.

Speaking at GSA’s 59th graduation ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal on Tuesday, the minister emphasised the significance of the graduates’ contributions to the sector.

The graduates received Diplomas and Certificates in Agriculture, Diplomas in Animal Health and Veterinary Public Health, and Certificates in Forestry.

Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Gavindra Ramnarain handing over the Chief Executive Officer’s Prize to Tina Bhimsain Graduate, Delvin Dryer receiving the Chairman’s Prize Graduate, Shelby Williams receiving the Gold Medal prize Scene of GSA’s GSA 59th graduation ceremony Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, delivering the feature address at GSA’s graduation, on Tuesday Scene of GSA’s GSA 59th graduation ceremony

With these qualifications, the 87 graduates have been encouraged to seize the vast opportunities in the agriculture sector to improve their livelihoods, uplift their communities, and contribute to Guyana’s economic growth.

Currently, Guyana produces 60 per cent of the food it consumes. Over recent years, the government has significantly increased the sector’s budget, aiming to enhance resilience, competitiveness, and food security.

As such, he said, “You are the future of agriculture in Guyana and your contributions will be key to ensuring that our agriculture sector thrives and continues to be a source of food security, employment and economic growth for our nation...You may recognise that for us to be successful, you, the graduates, will have to step up. This is just the beginning of your career in the agriculture sector.”

Minister Mustapha added, “In this era of rapid transformation, agriculture remains the backbone of our economy. And the role of young people in this sector cannot be overstated. Innovative technologies and approaches have the potential to increase efficiency and sustainability of the agri-food system.”

Several top performers were recognised for their achievements. Shelby Williams received the Gold Medal and Matron’s Prizes, Delvin Dryer was awarded the Chairman’s Prize, while Tina Bhimsain earned the Chief Executive Officer’s Prize.

Jomal Campbell received the Warden’s Prize, and Akeem Williams and Jasmin Richardson were recognised for their outstanding performances on the farm.

To date, more than 4,220 individuals have graduated from GSA in various disciplines.

The event was also attended by the Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj, GSA Chief Executive Officer Gavindra Ramnarain, and CEO of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Jagnarine Singh.

