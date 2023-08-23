GTA and THAG launch official Tourism Product Development Playbook

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) were awarded a Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF) grant to accelerate the development of the tourism circuit in the Essequibo Region in Guyana. Today, after extensive collaboration with industry experts, stakeholders and community leaders, the official Tourism Product Development Playbook was launched with our partners at the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and Target Euro, an international consulting firm as part of the Compete Caribbean Consultancy Project.



This project comprises two parts. One focuses on creating a governance structure for the Regional Tourism Committees across the ten administrative regions in Guyana. The second forms the basis of today’s launch – a Tourism Product Development Playbook. This comprehensive manual highlights the full processes and steps of product development, not just in the Essequibo Region but countrywide. From phase one, identifying the tourism potential of the proposed product, to phase two, conducting a market readiness assessment, to phase three, building the actual tourism product and finally, phase four, launching the product. It outlines guidelines that provide a structured approach to developing tourism products that appeal to visitors and respect our environment, culture, and heritage. It emphasises sustainable practices, community engagement, and experiential learning, positioning Guyana as a leader in responsible tourism.

During his featured remarks, the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Mr Kamrul Baksh emphasised that this manual is part of a much bigger picture of the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce. He stated that:

“The GTA and the Ministry, in their quest to develop new products, recently launched the Guyana Tourism Product Development Grant programme, which saw a number of new product ideas being proposed. We have received in excess of 10 new interesting and diverse experiences across the regions, including mountain biking, kayaking and community tours. This playbook will go hand in hand and play a very complimentary role with the grant for the operators who wish to put together these experiences. They will be privy to a detailed guide and financial resources from the government to ensure their products are feasible. I think those are two very important aspects of making this all possible.”

Speaking on the anticipated next steps, Mr Baksh disclosed:

“We want to ensure that this booklet gets into the hands of passionate people, people who want to develop products. Additionally, in the coming weeks, we will launch the Community Tourism Guide and Entrepreneurial Programme, where we aim to create a community of guides, outfitters, and experiential providers who can take the booklet and develop these experiences within all of the regions. We want to fully unlock the potential of tourism in Guyana across all regions.”



Other special invitees who were present and delivered remarks were Mrs Omadelle George, the President of THAG, Ms Lorena Salazar, Country Rep, Inter-American Development Bank; Mr Mark Berman, Head of Mission, Canadian High Commission, Her Excellency Jane Miller, British High Commissioner. Target Euro Representatives Mr Santiago Soler and Brian Mullis were also present and guided attendees through a thorough presentation of the Playbook and the key areas of managing tourism development in the Essequibo Region.

For more information, contact Candace Phillips, Manager of Product Development at candace@guyanatourism.com or call 219-0093-6.

###

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the private tourism sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.

