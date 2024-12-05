GTA honoured with 7 international awards, nominations in 2024

The Guyana Tourism Authority’s numerous strides in developing Guyana’s blossoming tourism sector has been recognized as the company has received seven international awards and nominations.

The awards acknowledge the agency’s stellar achievements in promoting Guyana as a sustainable, attractive and up-and-coming tourism hotspot.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond speaking to members of the media

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond extended her sincere congratulations to the agency and its members during a meeting with the media on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the minister said, “I would like to commend the GTA and the department of tourism for their continued support, drive and vision in this [sector].”

Earlier this year, Guyana was deemed “Destination of the Year: Ecological Tourism (South America)” by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA).

This award celebrated the country’s commendable promotion of tourism and all its aspects including, airlines, hotels, travel agencies destinations among others.

Guyana deservedly received this award as the GTA has been working extensively on establishing tourist destinations and training tour operators.

This year, 15 new tourism experiences were launched.

These experiences were established in various regions in Guyana and highlighted the diverse culture, scenic landscapes and thrilling adventures the country has to offer.

From hiking and exploring the Rupununi to relaxing on a Demerara Sunset cruise, these experiences offer a range of activities to persons seeking unique adventures.

Kayaking experience in Guyana

By providing such a vast range of experiences, travellers are encouraged to return to Guyana, increasing passenger arrival rates and sustaining sector growth.

What it does is it brings that same visitor back…that is the lifeline of a sustainable and robust tourism product, when you can get that visitor to come back again” the minister underscored.

She further highlighted that by launching these products across Guyana, every community is able to benefit from the economic advantages associated with tourism.

Minister Walrond was also the recipient of the PATWA Travel Award for Tourism Minister of the Year (South America).

Other awards/nominations received include:

SILVER place in the 4th Edition of the WTM Latin America Responsible Tourism Awards (2024) under the category “Best Initiatives for Indigenous Tourism and/or Traditional Communities”. Nomination as ‘Green Destination of the Year’ at the Caribbean Green Awards 2024. Nomination for the World Travel Awards South America’s Responsible Tourism Award 2024 Iwokrama River Lodge was nominated as South America’s Leading Ecolodge at the WTM Responsible Awards 2024. Guyana was nominated as a Leading Sustainable Destination by the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards

As Guyana’s tourism development continues to skyrocket, the GTA remains committed to upholding Guyana to international standards and surpassing the expectations of visitors.

