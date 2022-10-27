Guyana among top tourist destinations for 2023 and beyond – National Geographic

Indicative of the country’s advancement in the global scheme, Guyana has again been named one of the top 35 tourism destinations for 2023 and beyond.

In a recent article published by National Geographic Traveller (UK), Guyana has been listed as a top destination in the nature category. The list is compiled by the global editors and highlights the top destinations across five categories: culture, nature, adventure, community, and family.

A Scene from the Rupununi

The article describes Guyana as a small nation with “thick rainforests, sprawling savannahs, magical mountain ranges, and epic rivers”. It boasts a truly off-grid experience and spotlights the country’s wildlife and forestry.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh, in response, said the feature is a culmination of the hard work being done by the government to position Guyana as a sought-after destination.

“It’s because of greater access that the government has been able to secure for Guyana, has made it to one of the top publications and we are very happy about that,” Baksh said.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh

He noted that in April’s edition of the publication, Guyana was also featured on multiple pages.

“We continue to ensure that all of the beauty of the tourism product is featured in multiple markets,” Baksh said.

To continue to promote Guyana, the country will also be represented in the upcoming world travel market in London.

“All around I believe it’s the efforts being made that have led to this wonderful news this morning,” the GTA Director added.

Baksh noted too that destination Guyana has been getting more interest from tourists.

“From reviews from tour operators that we are in constant contact with, they are getting a lot of traction, a lot of interest in the destination, people are enquiring a lot about the destination, for example with the recent BA (British Airways) announcement with the flights, tour operators who have never looked at destination Guyana are suddenly interested in coming to have an understanding of what is on offer,” he pointed out.

Baksh said there will be several familiarisation trips in the new year for some of the world’s leading tour operators interested in Guyana and all it has to offer.

