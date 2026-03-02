Guyana awarded US$50,000 to modernise rice production with climate-smart solutions

Guyana has received a US$50,000 grant from New Zealand to modernise the rice industry through the ADOPT Caribbean Soil Health for Climate-Resilient Agriculture Project.

The project will be officially launched in Guyana later today at the Burma Rice Research Station.

This collaboration forms part of a broader regional climate-smart agriculture framework supported by New Zealand across the Caribbean and Latin America.

The funding will establish two blocks of climate-smart rice, designed to serve as a model for rice farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Her Excellency Linda Te Puni, New Zealand Ambassador to the Caribbean

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday at his office, that once the model is finished, farmers can learn “how to start, because of the severe weather conditions sometimes we experience here“.

Minister Mustapha highlighted that Guyana is already advancing the implementation of new systems and strategies within the agriculture sector, including the introduction of new rice varieties.

He noted that the project will further support ongoing efforts to raise awareness among farmers and enhance resilience to climate change.

The model will test and improve production methods that can withstand heavy rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and other climate challenges.

Guyana currently has approximately 6,000 rice farmers cultivating over 232,000 acres of land, making rice one of Guyana’s most significant agricultural products.

Beyond rice, the government continues to invest heavily in hydroponics, shade houses and tunnel-ventilated poultry pens to modernise production and attract young people to agriculture.

“We are changing the perception,” the agriculture minister said, emphasising that modern technology and innovation are transforming agriculture into a profitable sector.

ADOPT Caribbean is a regional initiative designed to strengthen soil health, reduce agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and accelerate the adoption of climate-smart agriculture (CSA) practices across the Caribbean.