Guyana, Canada to develop framework to provide training for youth in tech fields

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana and Canada will partner in developing a framework to provide training to young people in various technologically innovative fields.

While addressing the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo on Friday, the head of state said a programme will be launched to have, at least, 3,000 young people in these jobs, in the coming years.

“Before I left Ottawa, we had many discourses and one of the things that you will see very soon, is work towards the building of the platform in the innovative realm of things. I think it was in parliament that our ministers were laying out the vision whereby we want to create innovative jobs for Guyanese, the jobs of the future,” he stated.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

Guyana has implemented various programmes to ensure that youths are provided with opportunities aimed at their development and the country’s growth.

President Ali said the work and commitment of young people will lead to Guyana being in a good position in the areas of food, energy and climate.

“The future belongs to you. [With] all the work that we are doing and the investments we are making, we are setting the framework to ensure that you have a strong, prosperous, resilient and sustainable future in Guyana. That is the commitment of this government to all of us and the region,” he added.

Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

President Ali recently held bilateral discussions with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

The topics included Canada’s support for Guyana’s oil and gas industry expansion, as well as the two nations’ shared beliefs and strategies in agriculture, investments, food security, and climate resilience.

The head of state also emphasised how the region and Canada have adopted a set of values that have shaped their societies.

A section of the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

The region and Canada’s journey as steadfast allies and partners has been marked by more than just intellectual commonality. Dr Ali said that their partnership is a reflection of their mutual understanding of the value of communication and diplomacy in tackling the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

