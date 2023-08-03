Guyana, China to expand collaboration on climate change, environmental, ecological services

Guyana and China continue to advance and sustain their bilateral ties which will soon see an expansion on the climate change and environmental and ecological services fronts.

“As we move forward in this journey, we are expanding the collaboration to include climate change and environmental and ecological services,” President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali pointed out Thursday, during an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali meets with President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping

The head of state noted that over the years, China has been contributing to Guyana’s development in several areas including technology, infrastructure and education, among others.

For example, Dr. Ali highlighted China’s HUAWEI company, which has been playing a critical part in Guyana’s safe city programme.

President Ali arrives at the opening of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games

“They are also part of a relationship with the private sector in the rolling out of 5G in the country. On the infrastructure side, we have many Chinese companies that are investing and working in the infrastructure transformation of our country,” President Ali added.

One of the major projects is the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge undertaken by China Railway Construction Company Limited (CRCCL).

Moreover, there is also a great partnership on the human resource development and education fronts, as many Guyanese are studying in China through exchange programmes and scholarships.

President Ali with Mayor of Shanghai, Mr Gong Zheng

Only recently, the two governments worked out an arrangement where several Guyanese are being trained in China in aquaculture management, aimed at expanding and modernising the local food sector.

Meanwhile, with the exploration of the oil and gas sector here, President Ali called for more Chinese companies to come on board and function within the industry.

“We have CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) as part of the consortium in the Stabroek Block that is with Exxon, Hess and the Government. Now we have 11 billion barrels proven reserves. We have just gone out to auction for 14 more blocks and we are hoping that not only CNOOC, with more Chinese companies would participate in this auction,” the president underscored.

He also reiterated his administration’s support for the One-China Policy and further strengthening of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

