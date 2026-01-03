Guyana concludes landmark term on UN Security Council, elevating its global standing

Guyana proudly wrapped up an impactful two-year term as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council on December 31, 2025, significantly enhancing its stature on the global stage and solidifying its influence in global decision-making.

The term, which commenced in January 2024, positioned Guyana as a pivotal player in decision-making regarding essential peacekeeping missions and humanitarian assistance during a period marked by numerous interconnected global crises.

Russia’s devastating assault on Ukraine and Israel’s unrelenting bombardment of Gaza, which claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives, defined a year of extraordinary brutality. Meanwhile, the spiralling violence in Sudan, Haiti, Yemen, and Myanmar unleashed dire humanitarian crises that shook the foundations of global security.

In a live adress on Friday evening, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali recalled that Guyana rose to the occassion when, “renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as between Cambodia and Thailand, further strained international security.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers a live address as Guyana ends its tenure as an elected member on the United Nations Security Council

The Council also faced difficult decisions on financing African Union-led peace legal operations, whilst also addressing worsening food insecurity in conflict-affected regions,” President Ali said.

Guyana distinguished itself by presiding over the Security Council in February 2024 and in June 2025. Guided by the overarching theme “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity,” Guyana convened important debates on “The Impact of Climate Change and Food Insecurity on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security” and “Poverty, Underdevelopment, and Conflict: Implications for International Peace and Security.”

During Guyana’s time on the Security Council, the group passed 90 resolutions and issued several official statements and press releases, all of which required detailed discussions and agreement among member countries.

Throughout this period, Guyana earned respect for its fair, cooperative approach and its strong commitment to working with others under the principles of the United Nations and international law.

President Ali said Guyana took on leadership roles outside of its presidential stints. Guyana chaired the Security Council’s sanctions committee on Haiti and helped lead committees dealing with Afghanistan and the Central African Republic. In addition, Guyana hosted the Council’s annual discussion on children affected by armed conflict.

President Ali said that Guyana collaborated with African and other elected members of the Council, helping to draft official decisions on conflicts in Sudan, Libya and Haiti, as well as on the Guyana–Venezuela border controversy.

“Guyana coordinated with the 10 elected members to advocate for ceasefire and expanded humanitarian access in Gaza, including the co-authorship of several resolutions addressing the situation,” the president said.

Guyana played a key role in passing a resolution on youth and peace. Adopted by all Council members in December 2025, the resolution encourages young people to be included in peace talks, conflict prevention, and post-war rebuilding efforts.

To get a better grasp of the situation on the ground in Colombia and Chad, Guyana participated in Security Council site visits in 2024 and 2025, collaborating with civil society groups to ensure that the voices of those affected by conflict were heard during the Council’s deliberations.

“Throughout this time, Guyana was widely regarded as a principled and constructive actor, formally committed to multilateralism, the United Nations Charter, and the rule of international law. Guyana’s service on the Security Council has brought immense acclaim and enhanced the country’s standing on the global stage,” the president affirmed in his address.

The head of state recognised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Guyana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Carolyn Birkett-Rodrigues, for their tireless work in advancing Guyana’s diplomatic standing.

The Security Council is the UN’s primary body tasked with maintaining global peace and security. It has 15 members: five permanent (China, France, Russia, UK, US) with veto-power, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.