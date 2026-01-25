Guyana Digital School expands access to quality education nationwide – MP White-Griffith

MP and Chief Planning Officer, Mischka White-Griffith

Government MP and Chief Planning Officer at the Ministry of Education, Mischka White-Griffith, says the digitisation of Guyana’s education system is key to preparing students for life beyond the classroom.

She noted that education must evolve with technology, moving beyond academics to equip students with skills for a fast-changing, digital world.

She said that learning today goes beyond academics to equipping students with life-ready skills.

White-Griffith pointed to the Guyana Digital School – a presidential initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide and give all students equal access to learning, whether on the coast or in the hinterland.

The platform, she said, has transformed how students learn, ensuring continuity during disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic while sparking growing interest among lower secondary students.

Emphasising that technology complements, not replaces, teachers, she added that digital tools improve engagement and outcomes and help to build a generation ready to drive Guyana’s development

Importantly, she noted that the initiative helps to close longstanding gaps between coastal and hinterland communities by delivering the same quality of education to all Guyanese students.

According to her, the Guyana Digital School initially focused on fourth and fifth-form students, but interest from first and second-form students is increasing. She announced that materials for grades seven to nine will soon be added, along with new features to further enhance the learning experience.

While underscoring that technology could never replace the classroom or the teacher, she said digital tools serve as a powerful complement to traditional teaching by presenting material in multiple formats and catering to different learning styles. This, she added, increases student engagement, effectiveness and efficiency, ultimately improving learning outcomes.

White-Griffith said the long-term goal of the digitisation drive is to produce a generation of students who are well-prepared to enter the workforce, contribute meaningfully to society and help advance Guyana’s economy.