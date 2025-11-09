Guyana earns global respect for leadership at COP30 – Pres. Ali

– President Ali champions fair energy transition and inclusion of biodiversity in global climate action

Guyana’s leadership and innovative approach to sustainable development have earned widespread global respect at the COP30 Summit in Brazil, where President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined a compelling case for fairness, balance, and the inclusion of nature-based solutions in climate policy.

During a sideline interview at COP30, President Ali said that the “Guyana story” has generated significant optimism, support, and recognition from world leaders and development partners attending the global event.

“The Guyana story has been making remarkable rounds here at COP,” the head of state noted. “There is a clear sense of optimism and respect for the work we are doing to keep our country and the planet on a sustainable path.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the interview

The head of state credited the dedication of Guyana’s technical team and negotiators at the conference, noting that their expertise and advocacy have helped to position the country as a model for balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

President Ali emphasised that COP30, labelled the “COP of Truth and Action,” must deliver practical outcomes that support developing nations. He emphasised that while the world must transition to cleaner energy, it must be done fairly and inclusively.

“The reality is that fossil fuels will remain part of the global energy mix for some time,” he said. “We cannot create balance with extremism on both sides. The approach must remove the most inefficient, high-emission producers while supporting responsible, low-carbon development.”

The President noted that fossil fuels accounted for 60 per cent of global energy demand growth over the last three years, and that coal still generates over one-third of the world’s electricity, highlighting the need for a just and realistic transition.

He cautioned that sudden bans on new oil development would unfairly protect wealthy, established producers while punishing new, responsibly managed entrants such as Guyana.

Instead, he called for policies that drive investment in technology and innovation to reduce emissions and accelerate the adoption of cleaner methods of production.

A section of Guyana’s lush rainforest

Through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), Guyana continues to demonstrate how economic development and climate responsibility can be mutually beneficial.

The strategy integrates renewable energy expansion, sustainable housing, and forest preservation, while using natural gas as a bridge fuel to finance green and nature-based initiatives.

President Ali cited several ongoing projects, such as solar farms in Leguan, Wakenaam, and Bartica, as well as new hydro and mini-hydro facilities, as examples of Guyana’s commitment to clean energy.

He also highlighted local partnerships, including discussions with Habitat for Humanity, to develop “sustainable housing that incorporates nature-based solutions” particularly in hinterland and indigenous communities.

“We have positioned ourselves in a pole position on biodiversity and tropical forests,” the President said. “Guyana will continue to lead by example, showing how nature and development can coexist to secure a sustainable future for all.”

President Ali reaffirmed that Guyana will remain steadfast in its advocacy for a fair, balanced, and inclusive approach to climate action, one that values both people and our planet.