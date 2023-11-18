Guyana embraces UNICEF Declaration on Children, Youths, and Climate Action, emphasising commitment to a sustainable future

Guyana has endorsed the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Declaration on Children, Youths, and Climate Action, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to building a sustainable future for its younger generations.

This decision coincides with the country’s commemoration of World Children’s Day under the theme: Investing in our future means investing in our children through climate action.

During the event, held at the State House on Saturday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips underscored the government’s pivotal role in safeguarding and empowering Guyana’s youth to serve as custodians of the environment. He emphasised the importance of prioritising climate action in order to preserve the planet for future generations.

“Our children are the heartbeat of our nation, their wellbeing is intricately linked to the health of our environment as a nation we will continue to thrive in a climate resilient Guyana proud of their heritage and equip to face the challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

First Lady Arya Ali highlighted the significance of investing in measures to safeguard the planet for future generations, while noting the importance of government support for child welfare initiatives.

“Our office, and by extension, the government stands ready to support efforts aimed at protecting the welfare of children. Education plays a pivotal role in this endeavour; therefore, I commend UNICEF and its partners for raising awareness about the climate crisis among our children and empowering them to be part of the solution,” the First Lady asserted.

The historical commitment made by world leaders in 1989, encapsulated in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, remains a cornerstone for advocating and protecting children’s rights globally.

UNICEF Representative of Guyana and Suriname, Nicholas Pron, reiterated UNICEF’s unwavering dedication to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure the protection of children worldwide.

Meanwhile, the event saw scores of children being engaged in activities such as painting, among others.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

