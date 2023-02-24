Guyana Energy Agency installs Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System at Schepmoed Primary School (Region 6)

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), in January 2023, installed a 6kWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system along with a 28.8kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Schepmoed Primary School in Region 6. The teacher’s quarter was also connected to the electricity supply from the solar system.

The 28.8kWh VRLA Battery Energy Storage System, Inverter and BOS equipment of the solar PV

The items installed at the Schepmoed Primary School were provided by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in keeping with the Government’s sustainable energy interventions for communities and public buildings.

Schepmoed Primary School is located approximately 36 km from New Amsterdam on the east bank of the Berbice river. In exercising its mandate, the Guyana Energy Agency, provided support for the transportation and installation of the solar PV and battery energy storage systems.

Students and Teachers benefiting for the electricity provided by the solar PV system

This initiative will provide a renewable, stable, and reliable electricity supply to school and the school’s kitchen for its daily activities, benefiting approximately eighteen (18) students and three (3) teachers.

The teachers present at the time of the solar PV system’s installation expressed their gratitude for the solar powered system. GEA’s Engineer provided training to three personnel (one male and two females) at the facility on the operation and maintenance of the system.

