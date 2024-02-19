Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo opens

The third edition of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo was officially declared open by His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

Following the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, President Ali conducted a walkabout through the exhibition centre, accompanied by other heads of state, government ministers, and other attendees.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips and other key officials from other countries cutting the ribbon to open the 2024 oil and gas conference

Over the next four days, key policymakers, energy experts, investors, businesspersons, and members of the diplomatic corps will come together for scintillating discussions and presentations surrounding the future of energy and opportunities for expanded partnerships in the industry.

Held under the theme, “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation”, the mega event has attracted participation from more than 21 countries, with close to 200 exhibitors, and 30 sponsors this year.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani who spoke virtually; Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis; CARICOM’s Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett, and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, among others.

The conference also provides a platform for Guyana to showcase its prowess within the energy arena, and to mark\et its potential for advancement in the oil and gas sector.

Moreover, the rebranded energy conference promises a more family-oriented experience to foster learning.

The exhibition portion of the event allows for the public to engage with current and potential investors, and provides insight into the opportunities available in the industry.

Key topics on the agenda include trends and challenges in shaping the future of energy, balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, building resilient supply chains in the face of disruptions, and developing a workforce for the future.

Persons desirous of visiting the exhibition are required to pay $1000 before entry. The public can gain access to the exhibition site from 1 pm today.

