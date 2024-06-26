Guyana focused on building a more resilient agro-processing industry

Local agro-processors and exporters were urged to reexamine their products to build a more resilient agro-processing industry, aligning with the government’s plan.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the plea Tuesday evening, when he delivered the keynote address at the New Guyana Marketing Corporation’s (GMC’s) annual award ceremony and dinner, at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the keynote address, at the New Guyana Marketing Corporation’s annual award ceremony and dinner

President Ali said that they must find ways to collaborate with industry peers on new ventures while focusing their attention on value added, service and product improvements, and quality sustainability.

“As the government embarks on an investment plan, it requires the participants in the industry to relook and rethink their strategy, moving away from the individual to the collective,” the president noted.

The government is making sure that sufficient resources are available for the agro-processing industry to become more competitive and sustainable.

The aim is to enhance product quality, foster innovation, build resilience, and increase market competitiveness.

President Ali also challenged key stakeholders within the manufacturing sector including the GMC’s Board of Directors to advance their partnerships with local agro-processors and exporters to accomplish this goal.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha reminded those present of the over $527 million investments made in the sector for 2024 alone.

These funds are filled with critical initiatives to foster infrastructural development, capacity building, and expanding marketing opportunities.

Minister Mustapha assured that work is being done to lower the high production cost for agri-processors.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at the New Guyana Marketing Corporation’s annual award ceremony and dinner

He emphasised that the gas-to-shore project will assist with cheaper electricity, among other benefits.

“The government’s commitment to developing the agro-processing industry is a testament to our vision of becoming the leading agricultural powerhouse for the Caribbean. With continued investment and dedication of our agro-processors, this vision is well within our reach,” Minister Mustapha asserted.

The government is also working to enhance transportation logistics for moving products throughout the Caribbean region and beyond.

Additionally, the regional food hub being developed along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will aid in the food supply chain and production processes such as manufacturing and cold storage.

This will also transform Guyanese produce into global brands.

The GMC is working on agro-processor enhancement by increasing training on large-scale production and improving post-harvest management.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

