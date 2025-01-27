Guyana Food Safety Authority gets new laboratory, office at LBI

A state-of-the-art laboratory and office were commissioned on Saturday for the Guyana Food Safety Authority (GFSA) at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara, increasing diagnostic capabilities and guaranteeing the safety of the food that is consumed.

The facility will allow the GFSA to safeguard consumers’ health and welfare by encouraging and guaranteeing food safety across the food chain in a coordinated manner.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha delivers remarks at the commissioning ceremony

The modern edifice is a critical step in establishing an effective food safety system in Guyana which will also help to enhance local competitiveness.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and specialised laboratory equipment, the laboratory has the capability to test various commodities.

The equipment can also be utilised to do multifaceted traceability studies to keep ahead in the changing global food safety landscape.

Over $520 million was spent to equip the facility, with funding from the Inter-American Development (IDB) through the Sustainable Agricultural Development Programme (SADP).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha underlined that the opening of the laboratory reflects the government’s dedication to safeguarding public health and encouraging food safety nationwide.

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for Guyana Food Safety Authority’s laboratory and office

Due to the government’s investments and strong policies, the minister stated that there has been remarkable growth in the sector including rice production, other crops, livestock, fisheries and aquaculture. The agriculture sector alone grew by 11 per cent in 2024.

The agriculture minister said that laboratory will enable Guyana to ensure that the products are produced at a better and higher quality.

He continued, “So, as the agri-food production increases, we must be cognisant that what is produced should be safe for consumption… Food borne diseases impede social economic development. Food safety is a shared responsibility requiring a coordinated approach by agencies responsible for ensuring the production, distribution and sale of safe food products from farm to the table.”

The facility will empower the GFSA to execute its mandate with proficiency, serving as a hub for testing and training allowing food producers to maintain the highest standards of food safety and quality.

He noted that Guyana’s agriculture sector is undergoing massive transformation fuelled by several key initiatives aimed at boosting food security and exports while modernising the industry.

IDB’s Country Representative, Lorena Solorzano-Salazar

Meanwhile, IDB’s Country Representative, Lorena Solorzano-Salazar highlighted that the facility signifies the government’s and IDB’s common goal of ensuring food safety in Guyana.

“It is not just about food. It tackles several areas in the economy…Today is not just about growing the products but also the international and local markets are requiring traceability and quality of what we are eating and drinking,” Solorzano-Salazar emphasised.

Minister Mustapha conducts a tour of the facility Scene of the commissioning for Guyana Food Safety Authority’s laboratory and office Some of the equipment at Guyana Food Safety Authority’s laboratory Some of the equipment at Guyana Food Safety Authority’s laboratory Some of the equipment at Guyana Food Safety Authority’s laboratory

