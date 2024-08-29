Guyana gets six new land surveyors

– President Ali urges them to maintain professionalism, integrity

Six new land surveyors were sworn in on Wednesday by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at his Shiv Chanderpaul Drive office in Georgetown.

The surveyors are Navindra Looknauth, Joel Trotman, Ramnaresh Persaud, Tamesh Persaud, Kemo Cornelius, and Kishan Crichlow.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the newly appointed land surveyors

At the swearing-in ceremony, President Ali urged the recently appointed land surveyors to maintain their integrity and professionalism.

He stressed that their duties must be guided by truth and accuracy, emphasising that each measurement, map, and report produced should reflect the highest standard required.

“There may be times when you will face pressures that challenge your ethical principles. The fast pace of development and the lower of quick gains can lead individuals to view their profession as a mere hustle ─ a means to an end…Remember that the true value of your work lies not in the financial rewards, but in the trust and respect that you earn from those who rely on your expertise,” President Ali pointed out.

By upholding high standards, President Ali underscored that it will safeguard their reputation and contribute to the integrity and credibility of the land surveying profession.

“As you step into your new role as land surveyors, know that you are entering a field that is rich with opportunities and challenges. The demand for skilled surveyors is high and with the continuous advancement of technology, the scope of your work will continue to evolve and expand.

Embrace these opportunities with enthusiasm and a commitment to lifelong learning. Stay abreast with new developments in technology and best practices in the field,” the head of state added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Enrique Monize explained that the analysis of the results indicates that land surveying is a very challenging examination.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to those who were successful. I thank you for choosing land surveying as a career since there are many other opportunities in Guyana during this period,” Monize stated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

