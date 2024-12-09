Guyana has made significant progress in anti-corruption efforts

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh has highlighted Guyana’s significant progress in anti-corruption efforts.

During a panel discussion at the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo on Monday, Dr Singh pointed to the visible transformation underway in Guyana, citing new highways and modern infrastructure. He said that these changes are further supported by substantial institutional changes.

He underscored the importance of establishing a strong constitutional and legal framework to enhance transparency and accountability.

“Guyanese democracy in contemporary times is perhaps only about 32 years old, if you consider that democracy was restored to Guyana in 1992, after three decades of dictatorship and dictatorial rule, mismanagement of the economy and destruction of institutions and infrastructure,” the minister said.

Minister Singh pointed to the 2001 constitutional amendments that proved critical in introducing human rights commissions, parliamentary oversight committees strengthening the independence of the Auditor General’s office.

“We enacted, for the first time, a modern central bank legislation, new financial institutions act to lay the framework for sound and strong prudential regulation and oversight of the financial sector. We enacted a new Insurance Act. We enacted a new Securities Industry Act, and of course, subsequently, we will enact a new anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism Act, all of which comprise critical elements of the suite of legislation,” he added.

The government has also been keen on deploying information technology solutions to modernise government operations and enhance transparency.

The senior minister also highlighted the benefits of bipartisan, consultative approach to institutional reform. This was demonstrated in the drafting of the 2001 constitution through national stakeholder engagement.

The government also engages stakeholders on amendments or the introduction of other critical pieces of legislation, such as the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) and the Protection from Harassment Bill.

Additionally, new laws were enacted for procurement, revenue administration, and financial sector regulations, all aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

He explained that Guyana’s experience in rebuilding institutions after a difficult period requires a multi-faceted, sustained effort, but can ultimately lead to significant improvements in governance and the fight against corruption.

