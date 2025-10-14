Guyana has one of the most advanced GBV legislation – Min Persaud

Guyana has one of the most comprehensive Gender Based Violence (GBV) response systems in the Caribbean and Latin America, with breakthroughs being made in the Family Violence Act 2024, allowing survivors to remain in their homes, whereas perpetrators are forced to leave.

The amendment of the Act permits police officers to enter premises without a warrant in suspected cases of violence and requires charges to be laid within forty-eight (48) hours.

The act also covers violence by any family member, not just intimate partners, ensuring that every individual is supported and protected.

The efforts being made by the government are in effect meant to curb the number of cases surrounding domestic violence and abuse.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, during an interview with Starting Point, highlighted the tenets of Guyana’s gender-based violence legislation and the government’s commitment to end the societal ill.

She admitted during the interview that the root of the issue remains deeply personal.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Minister Persaud reiterated the startling statistics surrounding domestic violence cases through the years.

“Every life for me is an important one. It’s not a statistic or a number. It, never, has been for me, ” the Minister emphasised.

There were 12 reported instances of gender based violence last year. There were 12 reported cases to date this year.

In 2020, there were 19 cases, and in 2021, 18 cases. Similarly, 2022 and 2023 had between 20 and 23 reported cases.

Minister Persaud noticed that during her analysis, for the COVID period, there was an upsurge in cases of violence.

She noted that her concern lies in this new phenomenon where partners kill the women and then commit suicide.

She stated that in 2024 so far, there have already been twelve partner-related deaths.

“This issue of gender based violence is so multi dimensional. We know we can’t do it alone,” the Minister pleaded.

When Minister Persaud assumed office in 2020, the GBV response was incredibly low.

She noted that there was no structure in the reporting system, no comprehensive data collection, and minimal support services.

The minister said that domestic violence was widely treated as a private matter rather than a serious national and public concern.

Since then, the Ministry has worked tirelessly to effectively transform the national framework, bringing quality care and service to victims of gender based violence.

According to the minister, the 914 hotline now operates 24 hours a day, free of charge.

Receiving over 10,000 calls annually, the ministry is confident that this hotline will provide solace and relief to victims fearful of reaching out.

A silhouette of gender based violence enacted

Crisis intervention teams work closely with the Guyana Police Force to better aid victims. With the expansion of state-owned and partner-operated shelters across the various regions, rental assistance is offered to survivors who cannot safely return home.

She noted that their assistance also extends to trauma counselling and financial support for these affected families.

Minister Persaud also highlighted that the ministry provides community-based support for approximately 1200 Community Advocates. These individuals have been trained nationwide to assist with reporting, early intervention and survivor support.

