Guyana, Hess Corporation, Mount Sinai ink US$125M MoU to extend National Healthcare Initiative 

The Government of Guyana, Hess Corporation, and Mount Sinai Health System have signed a landmark US$125 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend the National Healthcare Initiative for five years.

This partnership aims to transform Guyana’s public healthcare system into a world-class service by 2030. It will ensure that high-quality care is available to all citizens. Funding for the initiative will come from Hess Corporation and the government.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the signing ceremony for the five-year extension of the National Healthcare Initiative

On Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali presided over the signing of the MoU at State House in Georgetown.

The agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Malcolm Watkins, Chair of the Department of Health System Design & Global Health at Mount Sinai Dr Rachel Vreeman and CEO of Hess Corporation John Hess.

Advancing healthcare transformation

In 2022, Guyana entered into a partnership with Mount Sinai and Hess Corporation to improve the quality of and access to healthcare for all citizens.

Ceremonial signing of the agreement for the five year extension of the National Healthcare Initiative

Phase II of the initiative will focus on establishing a National Cancer Centre, modernising healthcare facilities, implementing a cutting-edge digital health system, and promoting community-centred care, among other priorities.

In his remarks, President Ali President Ali said the initiative will create a modern, digitally enabled healthcare system, ensuring top-tier medical services for all.

He highlighted that Mount Sinai will develop a training module for local doctors, integrating them into the institution’s platform.

President Ali flanked by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins, Chair of Department of Health System Design & Global Health at Mount Sinai, Dr Rachel Vreeman and Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation, John Hess and US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot

The government is also developing an electronic mobile application to provide health updates and allow patients to schedule appointments at hospitals nationwide.

Vision 2030: A digital transformation

Vision 2030 will introduce an integrated electronic health record system, ensuring seamless and accurate medical documentation accessible to authorised providers.

“In the next seven months, you will have at the Georgetown Hospital and all the other regional hospitals electronic mobile app through which patients can schedule their appointments at these hospitals. [And] health updates and your medical reminders will be available on your mobile phones… Our only interest is in the people, ensuring they have greater and efficient service. That is what matters at the end of the day,” President Ali explained.

He noted that all targets set three years ago in Phase I have been achieved. This next phase will further strengthen healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation, John Hess

As part of this transformation, Guyana is embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) to support diagnostics and patient care, the head of state said.

“And given our size, we are at the perfect test case for robotics, for AI, for digitisation, for AI-supporting triaging. We are that perfect perfect size. But we are not settling to be a sample size. We are embracing the most advanced technology. So that in another two years, you would be in a healthcare system that would be almost paperless,” the Guyanese leader highlighted.

A model for the region

The government’s goal is to make high-quality healthcare a right, not a privilege.

By 2030, Guyana aims to establish a healthcare system that meets global standards, offering specialised services in cancer, cardiac care, oncology, orthopaedics, paediatrics and prenatal care.

President Ali asserted, “Our hospitals would rival the best. Our facilities will offer the latest diagnostic treatment and surgical interventions, supported by state-of-the-art technology and global partnerships.

“ We intend to win the full trust of Mount Sinai and other partners. By the time we finish Phase II, their stamp and brand will be proudly placed alongside our stamp and brand.”

The Corporation’s CEO Hess reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting world-class healthcare in Guyana for generations to come.

Chair of Department of Health System Design & Global Health at Mount Sinai, Dr Rachel Vreeman

Meanwhile, Dr Vreeman echoed similar sentiments, saying that through Vision 2030, Mount Sinai will provide the necessary support to accelerate Guyana’s progress to achieving a healthier country and an advanced health system.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony also delivered remarks at the ceremony.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot and other officials were also in attendance.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

