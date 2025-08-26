Guyana hosts first ever children’s conference

Over 200 children participated in a conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Tuesday, where they had the opportunity to socialise and express their views on issues that will impact their future.

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

It saw participants from Regions Three, Four, and Six, including a few foster care, childcare facilities, and children with disabilities and special needs.

The first children’s conference at ACCC

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud encouraged the children to recognise and embrace their rights to make choices that will benefit their lives.

They were urged to develop a spirit of determination, a trait that will help chart their career paths.

“You have the right to choose just as you have the right to education, to health, to survival, and to every other opportunity out there,” Minister Persaud stated.

She also provided information about the numerous services available through the ministry, including the 914 hotline number that anyone can call to report cases of abuse.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud delivers remarks at the conference

“Many children experience violence, many children experience abuse, and that abuse can be sexual abuse, emotional abuse, mental abuse, Physical abuse, and sometimes all of these things combined affect a single child,” Dr Persaud said.

The participants were warned to use social media responsibly and to steer clear of the risks associated with certain platforms.

Other features of the conference were breakout sessions and a career exhibition highlighting exciting job opportunities for participants.

In attendance were officials from the Childcare and Protection Agency, the Rights of the Child Commission, and UNICEF.