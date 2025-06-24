Guyana Hosts National Consultative Workshop to Strengthen Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems for All

The Government of Guyana, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), today convened a National Consultative Workshop for Multi-Hazard Early Warning for All (EW4ALL). This landmark event brought together national stakeholders, regional partners, and international agencies to enhance Guyana’s national framework for early warning and disaster preparedness.

Other regional and international partners that support the workshop include the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the International Federation of the Red Cross, and the International Telecommunication Union.

The event opened with welcome remarks from Colonel Nazrul Hussain, DirectorGeneral of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), followed by opening remarks by Ms. Jean Kamau, UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Alfred King, Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, his address reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening national resilience and promoting climate adaptation through early warning mechanisms.

The workshop forms part of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive, people-centred Early Warning System (EWS), aligned with international best practices. The goal is to ensure timely alerts and effective response measures to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure from the impacts of natural and man-made hazards.

Key themes of the workshop included:

Strengthening institutional coordination for early warning at the national and local levels

Integrating multi-hazard risk knowledge, monitoring, and response

Enhancing communication and dissemination protocols using multiple platforms, including digital alerts, community radios, and SMS

Empowering vulnerable communities through training and inclusive planning

Aligning national actions with global frameworks such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction

The workshop will be held over the next two days and will conclude on Thursday, June 26, 2025. During this time, participants will review Guyana’s Early Warning System Framework and discuss strategies to operationalise an integrated and sustainable early warning system (EWS) that addresses all hazards, including but not limited to hydro-meteorological, geological, and biological risks.

Guyana is currently confronting heightened climate variability and an increase in disaster risks. This workshop represents a crucial advancement in ensuring that all individuals have access to early warning systems and are adequately prepared for potential disasters, emphasising the importance of inclusivity in these efforts.

The Civil Defence Commission extends heartfelt thanks to the UNDRR, CDEMA, the WMO, and all regional and local stakeholders who contributed to the success of this workshop.