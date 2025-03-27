Guyana Learning Channel Concludes Whiz Kids 2025 and Inaugural Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition with Spectacular Finale; Skyler Gurchurn and Colis Dublin Crowned Champions

After sixteen thrilling episodes featuring fierce competition among 27 students and nine teachers, the Guyana Learning Channel proudly concluded Whiz Kids 2025 and the inaugural Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition. Skyler Gurchurn emerged as the Whiz Kids 2025 champion, while Colis Dublin claimed the title in the Teachers Edition.

The final episodes were held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara on March 26, 2025.



The show began with Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition, a square off between Henry Brandon of Presidents College, Colis Dublin of New Diamond Grove Primary and Marcellus Cornelius of Dora Primary. In a nail-biting finish, Dublin triumphed by scoring 100 points, narrowly edging out Cornelius’s 95 points, while Brandon finished third with 35 points. As prizes, Henry Brandon received a $20,000 gift voucher and Marcellus Cornelius received a $30,000 gift voucher. Claiming the main prize—a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls and the title of Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition 2025—was Colis Dublin.





After the Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition concluded, the season four finale of Whiz Kids 2025 commenced with a face-off between Skyler Gurchurn of Marian Academy, Michael Moore of Georgetown SDA Academy, and Jaden Singh of Enterprise Primary School. The brilliant contestants started off in a round of rapid-fire questions, known as the Booster Round. The booster round consisted of three decks of 20 questions each. Each contestant was given the chance to select a deck based on their score allocation for the entirety of the competition thus far—highest scorer selecting first—with three seconds to answer each question. Gurchurn and Moore secured 70 points, while Singh secured 75 points.



Shortly after, they headed into the standard competition. It was a close battle between the three brilliant students. Ultimately, Gurchurn scored 170 points, with Singh following behind with 135 points, and Moore with 12 points. Singh and Moore took home the second and third place plaque, respectively, along with an 8-inch Kindle Fire tablet each. Gurchurn took him the covenant award of Whiz Kids 2025 Champion, along with a laptop.



All finalists and participants of both the student and teacher editions of Whiz Kids received certificates and tokens of appreciation for their participation in the Whiz Kids competition.



Season four of Whiz Kids was hosted by Ramona Luthi and the first season of Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition was hosted by Whiz Kids season two winner, Joseph Prendergast.



Reflecting on the evolution of Whiz Kids, the Director of the Guyana Learning Channel, Anieshaw Mohamed, expressed gratitude for the growth and success of the competition over the past four years. Ms. Mohamed said, “Whiz Kids started in 2021, so this is our fourth edition of the competition. It’s our initial or inaugural teachers’ edition and I am very happy to see that teachers stepped up to the plate, joining us here for this competition this year. For our fourth season, we have seen an excess of over 125 students participating in Whiz Kids, to date.” She went on to state, “I’m happy to announce today that we have connection throughout Guyana, that includes the hinterland communities. The learning channel provides TV, solar, and satellite to every single one of our hinterland communities and that’s an effort of the Ministry of Education’s vision and the Minister of Education (Government of Guyana), by extension, to ensure that every single person and every single student have equal access to educational content that we have at the learning channel and within the Ministry of Education.”



Addressing the audience and contestants, Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand expressed her excitement for the inaugural Whiz Kids: Teachers Edition, saying, “I’m very happy to see our inaugural teachers’ episode and it was interesting to watch for many reasons.” She went on to commend the Guyana Learning Channel for executing the Whiz Kids competition. “I want to commend the Guyana Learning Channel and its very small team, led by Anieshaw Mohamed for continuously doing this.” The Honorable Minister called for a continuous support and collaboration of all parties involved in the advancement of education for the children of Guyana as the world and Guyana heal from the effects of the Global COVID-19 pandemic that affected the education system. She stated, “I use this opportunity to say that we must never go back to where we were. It should always be an effort by teachers, by students, by parents to say how could we push in more in a way that is student-centered and student-led and student friendly? And that’s the big challenge, not only in Guyana, but around the world. I am pleased to say that for us here in Guyana and because we took specific measures, we were able to defy the predictions that we would see learning lost evidence by lower results. And we’ve been able to hold our own.”



The Guyana Learning Channel extends heartfelt congratulations to Skyler Gruchurn and Colis Dublin for winning Whiz Kids 2025 and Whiz Kids Teachers Edition, respectively, and extends appreciation to all participants for their performance and dedication throughout the competition.



Whiz Kids is a riveting game show designed to challenge students in English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, providing an engaging platform to test the knowledge and speed of those preparing for their National Grade Six Assessment in May.



The Guyana Learning Channel operates under the Ministry of Education and stands as Guyana’s sole educational television channel, offering a wide range of educational content. Notably, it is the only digital television channel in the Caribbean with six dedicated educational channels. Embracing the digital era, the channel maintains an active YouTube presence, featuring over 2,000 locally-produced educational videos. This innovative approach ensures that the Learning Channel remains at the forefront of providing quality educational resources for Guyana’s children.

