Guyana makes progress in advancing children’s rights – President Ali outlines

Guyana has made significant strides in advancing children’s rights, signifying the important role they play in the nation’s future.

This was highlighted by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on Monday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks

Held at the Kingston Seawalls, the event was attended by the Deputy Chairperson of the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC), Rosemary Benjamin-Noble, Area Representative of UNICEF Guyana and Suriname Nicolas Pron, and children, among other officials.

Touching on Guyana’s achievements, President Ali said over the years access to education, healthcare, and housing have improved compared to previous generations.

For instance, there has been a shift in family dynamics, with younger parents now owning homes and providing better opportunities for their children.

“In many families, the eldest child had to give up education to provide for the youngest children, not because they were inferior or they were not brilliant, but because the conditions necessitated that.

That is why as a government over the years, we invested heavily in creating infrastructure, building the environment, creating an enabling environment through which the development of the children can be complete in a holistic way,” he relayed.

In addition, carefully-crafted recreational spaces are being erected countrywide, catering to the social needs of children, “that is why when these spaces are created, we have a responsibility to be true to why the spaces were created,” he added.

The president expounded further that strong families and communities are key elements of an ecosystem that guarantees the advancement and protection of children’s rights.

That is why the government is honoured to join the United Nations and the international community in observing the 35th anniversary, he said.

“This anniversary is not only an occasion to celebrate the CRC’s profound impact, but also a reminder of the ongoing work needed to address emerging challenges.

It is a reminder to that we are duly bound to fulfill the promise of a world where every child’s rights are respected, protected and realised,” he emphasised.

Apart from investments, the government has enacted several laws guaranteeing protection for Guyana’s future. These include legislation like the Domestic Violence Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and Sexual Offenses Act.

Meanwhile, President Ali underscored that while children’s rights are essential, society must also instill a sense of responsibility in children, parents, and communities to protect and uphold these rights.

After delivering the keynote address, President Ali reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the principles of the Convention, by signing the UNICEF Call to Action Document.

The Convention is enshrined in Guyana’s constitution, demonstrating the state’s commitment.

Aligned with the CRC’s principles, Guyana established a Rights of the Child Commission (RCC).

