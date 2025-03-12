Guyana making strides in gender equality, women empowerment – Min Persaud

Guyana’s constitution, robust legislation and national mechanisms have fostered gender equality and empowerment.

The achievements have positioned women to shape their futures, break barriers and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, flanked by Guyana’s delegation

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, shared this sentiment while presenting at the 6th plenary meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women at its 69th session, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Minister Persaud disclosed that in Guyana women are leading in transformative policies, legislation and inclusive accessible programmes like health, economic, climate security and socioeconomic empowerment.

She said programmes initiated by various organisations have been pivotal in narrowing the gender divide including the Gender Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Human Services which led the campaign on shared responsibility and promoting gender mainstreaming.

Guyana’s national mechanism comprises the Women and Gender Equality Commission, the Gender Affairs Bureau, and a robust collaborative of state and civil society stakeholders, including grassroots women organisations.

“The work of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Gender Affairs Bureau encountering negative stereotypes, promoting gender mainstreaming and initiating a national shared responsibilities campaign, has been significant in catalysing and narrowing the gender divide,” the minister stated.

The Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute has also played a pivotal role in the creation of avenues for free and diverse technical vocational training, creating educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for women throughout Guyana.

The minister added that “Through gender-responsive budgeting, Guyana is integrating a gender perspective into budget processes across all sectors, including towards sustainable national programmes to eradicate violence against women and girls and women’s economic empowerment.”

Currently, there are 39 per cent of women in parliament and over 50 per cent of judicial officers are women.

Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud; and delegation seated at the UN Headquarters

Guyana’s commitment to ensuring women is integral to national decision-making illustrates the political will to achieve parity and equality.

The Global Gender Gap Index annually benchmarks the current state of gender parity across key dimensions including economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

Guyana ranked 35th on the list in recognition of significant strides in 2024.

Dr Persaud said this is not just about ticking boxes, but about creating a society where gender equality is not an aspiration, but a reality that empowers women and girls to contribute to national progress and development.

