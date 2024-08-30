Guyana mourns the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal

– President Ali dubs him an “outstanding statesman, a regionalist par excellence, and a committed internationalist”

Guyana mourns the passing of Sir Shirdath Ramphal as President Mohamed Irfaan Ali called him an “outstanding statesman, a regionalist par excellence, and a committed internationalist.”

Sir Shridath Ramphal

“The passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal marks the end of an era, not only for Guyana but for the entire Caribbean and the Commonwealth of Nations. We mourn the loss of an outstanding statesman, a regionalist par excellence, and a committed internationalist. Sir Shridath’s life was one of magnificent service—dedicated to his homeland, to the region, and to the world”, according to a statement released late Friday evening.

President Ali also said that Guyana recalls with deep appreciation, his unflagging commitment to defending Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and his efforts before the International Court of Justice and the Tribunal of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) were not just a service to the nation.

He said they were acts of supreme and selfless devotion to the land that nurtured him and was deservedly the recipient of Guyana’s highest national award, the Order of Excellence.

“As Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, he stood tall against the injustices of apartheid, becoming a voice for the oppressed and a champion for justice and equality. His firm opposition to apartheid rule will be remembered as one of the defining aspects of his illustrious international career. His contributions went beyond the Commonwealth, shaping the international relations with his wisdom and leadership”, he remarked.

The head of state explained that the Caribbean, a region that was always close to his heart, benefited immensely from Sir Shridath’s dedication to regional integration.

“His efforts helped the Caribbean secure its rightful place in global negotiations, protecting and advancing the interests of our member states. His role as Chairman of the West Indian Commission helped to provide direction, impetus and revitalization to the regional integration process in the post-Cold War era.

Sir Shridath Ramphal was more than a statesman; he was a gem of Guyana, a towering figure in the Caribbean, and a respected leader in the Commonwealth. His loss is deeply felt, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Guyana has lost one of its finest sons, and the Caribbean and the Commonwealth, a giant among men”, the president said.

President Ali expressed his deepest condolences to his family, relatives, and countless friends and admirers who were touched by his life and work.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of grief. We stand with them, celebrating the life of a true legend—Sir Shridath Ramphal”, the president said.

