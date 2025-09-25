Guyana on course to become regional maritime hub

The Government is working towards making Guyana a maritime hub in the region, serving as a strategic link for international shipping routes and global trade.

This is highlighted by Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Minister Deodat Indar, as he addressed maritime officers and stakeholders during the celebration of World Maritime Day 2025.

Globally, shipping carries around 80 per cent of world trade, and Minister Indar stressed that “The maritime sector in Guyana is [now] the most important generator of wealth in Guyana.”

Minister Deodat Indar, during his address on World Maritime Day 2025

With the recent addition of four Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSOs), five drill ships, up to 70 ocean-going vessels, and other major supply ships, Guyana’s maritime industry is booming.

The country recorded a 43.4 per cent economic growth in 2024, with 10 per cent growth expected for 2025.

Minister Deodat Indar noted that President Ali has tasked the Maritime Administration with making Guyana more competitive and advancing plans for a deepwater port in Berbice, supported by new roads and bridges linking Brazil. The facility will open Guyana further to regional and international markets.

Maritime officers at the World Maritime Day event

“We are mandated to make Guyana that place. That is why a deepwater port has been on the horizon,” the minister said.

Minister Indar explained that deepening river channels for larger Panamax and post-Panamax ships will lower import costs, translating into reduced prices for consumers.

Work is currently taking place to modernise Guyana’s regulatory laws that govern port facilities.

“With a reformed port act put in place and the establishment of an independent port authority will ensure transparency, accountability, and world-class efficiency across all maritime operations”, Minister Indar said.

Looking at global trends, Minister Indar pointed out that “The maritime industry itself is on a growth trajectory, projected to exceed 4.2 trillion by 2031.”

One of the maritime vessels on display

The minister praised seafarers, captains, port workers, and oil and gas professionals for their contributions to building a stronger, more resilient maritime economy.