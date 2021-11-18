Guyana open to flights from Brazil for fully vaccinated travelers

Two days after an announcement of the opening of the Takutu Bridge to travellers from Brazil, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said persons from that country can also fly to Guyana.

Responding to questions on whether flights between Brazil and Guyana are permitted, Dr. Anthony stated, “right now, we are following our protocol for international travel, so that is once people can produce a document to say that they are fully vaccinated, along with either a PCR or antigen test, they would be allowed to come to Guyana. So, we have opened all our ports of entry following these guidelines, and Brazil is no exception.”

On Tuesday, during the update Dr. Anthony stated that the travellers using the bridge are required to produce a negative PCR test and proof of vaccination.

“So, this opening from Monday to Friday would allow for people to come across, once they are able to produce their vaccination, to show that they are fully vaccinated, and that they have an antigen test or a PCR test that is negative.”

The port at the Takutu Bridge, Region Nine was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant impact that the Delta variant had on Guyana’s Portuguese speaking neighbour.

The closure hampered trade and travel across the border and stymied economic activity in the region.

Some Brazilians who were affected staged a protest in September. The Government of Guyana later held discussions with its Brazilian counterpart to find an amicable solution to the issue.