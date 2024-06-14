Guyana positioned as a leader in health preparedness, ‘One Health’

A recent blog post has commended the Guyana government’s swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a journey of resilience and innovation, paving the way for long-term health security in the country.

The blog, titled “Progressing in partnership: Guyana’s health preparedness win”, has recognised that Guyana is emerging as a regional leader in health preparedness.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana’s dynamic partnership with the World Bank, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Finance led to the creation of the Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project. This comprehensive project was embraced by several international partners, such as the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Today, the project is a testament to the government’s steadfast commitment to proactive healthcare and a gleaming example to other countries.

The project has concluded and achieved its objective to prevent, detect, and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Guyana.

“Beyond COVID-19, Guyana is on the path to regional leadership. Its trajectory toward becoming a regional leader in One Health is eminent. Participation in regional initiatives, training, and a seat at the Pandemic Fund Governing Board highlight Guyana’s commitment to knowledge sharing and international collaboration,” the blog stated.

Guyana’s One Health initiative was launched last year and recognises that many health threats originate at the intersection of human, animal, and environmental health.

By looking at these areas together, Guyana can identify and address risks more effectively.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has emphasised that a comprehensive approach must be taken to achieve the objectives of the initiative.

“When we think about the consequences if we don’t have this approach, it can really be devastating and COVID-19 is just one of those reminders that this is real. Instead of thinking about human health as just working within the human population to get health, we have to think about those interconnections,” the minister said during a meeting last year.

The initiative promotes improved coordination and collaboration across sectors, shifting from disease-specific programs to broader system-strengthening initiatives.

Guyana has already established a National One Health Committee, and finalised a National Action Plan for Health Security to realise this vision.

According to the blog post, these strategic partnerships and the country’s commitment to innovation in transforming the health landscape make it an inspiration and a leader in the One Health initiative within the region.

