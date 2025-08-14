Guyana Prison Service boasts success in tilapia production

As Guyana becomes the leader in food security, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Monday showcased its remarkable contribution to the nation’s drive for food self-sufficiency, producing 148 pounds of red tilapia and its hatchery at the Timehri female Prison.

Female inmates with Staff

Both staff and inmates helped make this initiative successful.

Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliott explained that this feat demonstrates the prison service’s commitment to finding ways of assisting prisoners in developing and discovering new skills and talents.

He added that this initiative broadens the scope of projects available to inmates, affording them more opportunities to develop skills that can be utilised after leaving the correctional facility.

This initiative was launched in June 2002 and spearheaded by the Satyadeow Sawh Agriculture Station.

Tilapia production at the prison has reached nearly 1000 pounds, and female inmates are eager to take part in this effort.

Red tilapia