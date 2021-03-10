Guyana ranked among top nine ‘green’ tourism experiences

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond has said Guyana continues to maintain its place in the global spotlight as a prime tourist destination due to its unique ecotourism product.

The Minister’s statement follows closely on the heels of an article published by Wanderlust travel magazine, which has ranked Guyana as one of its top nine sustainable tourism destinations.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond

Minister Walrond said this “continues to reinforce the point that Guyana is still a world changer, Guyana is still first and foremost in terms of our eco-tourism product. We have won several awards and we have not lost that position.”

The article, titled, “9 sustainable experiences in Latin America,” highlighted the immersive experiences in indigenous communities and culture.

“Indigenous communities in this South American country have created their own sustainable tourism projects, such as eco lodges and guided tours. These communities’ low carbon lifestyle, commitment to protecting their ancestral lands and conservation efforts protecting wildlife make Guyana’s tourism one of the greenest on the planet,” the magazine said.

Over the years, Guyana’s sustainable tourism product has been widely recognised. On November 5, 2019, Guyana won the Silver Prize in ‘Best of Adventure’ from the International Travel and Tourism Awards for the sustainable adventure practices framework communities have employed.

Earlier, on June 10, 2019, it won the “Best in Sustainable Tourism” award at the Latin America Travel Association (LATA) Achievement Awards in London. It also secured the coveted cover of the June/July 2019 issue of the international Travel Agent Magazine.

Guyana was also named the ‘The World’s #1 in ‘Best of Ecotourism’ and one of the Top Ten Sustainable Destinations at the ITB Berlin – the world’s leading travel and trade show in March 2019.