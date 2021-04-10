Guyana receives 40,000 masks from Korea

-for frontline workers

The Ministries of Health and Human Services and Social Security on Friday received a donation of 40, 000 masks from the Government of the Republic of Korea for frontline workers.

Health Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, who received 20,000 of these masks, expressed gratitude for the timely donation.

“We have had very good relationships and we are very pleased to learn that this is going to be the first of many donations,” he said.

Honorary Consul to the Republic of Korea, Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo said the donation marks the beginning of many other assistance projects, through collaboration with the United Nations, “as we move towards flattening the curve here in Guyana.”

Delivering brief remarks,UNICEF Representative, Mr. Nicholas Pron noted the importance of all countries having access to vaccines and other necessary supplies.

He said, “I think it is a great occasion to see all three of us represented here. It’s all together in this … crisis will not be over unless we all together work on fighting it.”

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said collaboration among countries is necessary as they aim to attain global herd immunity against COVID-19.

Masks donated by the Republic of Korea

“We are all in this together and unless we can work as a team, it is going to be difficult for us to exit the pandemic. Right now, the only possibility of us exiting the pandemic is if we are able to vaccinate the adults in the world in order to reach herd immunity and if there is any country that is left behind, that is going to create a challenge for all of us.”

Dr. Anthony said when countries are not fully immunised, it leaves room for the emergence of new Covid variants. Pointing to the current rate of global vaccination, the Minister said it would take several years to achieve herd immunity. This, he noted, would be a “tragedy.”

He expressed hope that all the international organisations can be mobilised to get vaccines faster to the different countries.

“Here in Guyana, we have started to roll out our immunisation programme and we have been grateful that we have received assistance from COVAX and other international partners.”

At the close of the ceremony, Mr. Dookhoo presented a token of appreciation to the Minister.