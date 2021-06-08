Guyana receives fourth shipment of Sputnik-V vaccine

Guyana’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been boosted with another shipment of the Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia. The vaccines arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Monday.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says the new shipment will enable Government’s efforts to fully immunise the adult population. He saidarrangements for the countrywide vaccine distribution are currently underway.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

Minister Anthony said the Government is working to increase the number of vaccination sites across the country so that more persons could benefit. The new sites are expected to be up and running as early as this week.

“This would complement the vaccination programme that we have, that is ongoing… We will continue to open sites across the regions.

Shipment of Sputnik-V vaccines at CJIA

We expect that by Tuesday, Wednesday, that we will have more than 100 sites operating so those persons would like to get their vaccines there more vaccines that are currently available.”

Vaccination sites were established in collaboration with several religious, civic and non-governmental organisations across communities. Public venues are also being used to allow easy access to persons interested in the vaccine.

Vaccines being loaded into the Ministry of Health’s truck

The Minister is encouraging persons who received their first vaccine to take their second dose, since it will move the country one step closer to achieving herd immunity.

As of Sunday, 210,777, persons received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 76,115 persons have been fully immunised.