Guyana records increased visitor arrivals, more expected this year

Guyana is expected to see a record number of visitor arrivals this year in comparison to the highest ever recorded, which was in the year 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

This trend is only expected to continue in the second half of this year with a number of events scheduled to take place.

Visitors arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Guyana’s Mid-Year Report, produced by the Ministry of Finance, states “In the first six months of 2023, Guyana welcomed 149,020 visitors, an increase of 16.2 per cent when compared with the same period last year. The highest number of arrivals were recorded in the months of March and April”.

The report attributes the peaks in arrivals to an increase in business travel and Guyanese returning home for the Easter Holidays.

Visitors from the United States accounted for 47 per cent of the arrivals while visitors accounted for 26 per cent of those arriving in Guyana, recording the largest number of visitors.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s hosting of the International Building Expo, the current Cricket Carnival season, and the upcoming Agri Expo, and GuyExpo slated for October is expected to bring more visitors to Guyana.

“It is anticipated that visitor arrivals will surpass the previous record of 314,727 visitors observed in 2019,” the report stated.

Hotel And Flights

In addition, the report states that improvements in access to Guyana played a major role in visitor arrivals

Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond welcoming visitors for Cricket Carnival at ethe Cheddi Jagan international Airport recently

“In February, Fly Allways commenced flights from Guyana to Barbados, Cuba, Jamaica, and Suriname.

This was followed by British Airways, which began its twice weekly operations in March, which served to provide a direct connection from the United Kingdom and Europe,” the report stated.

The report also highlighted the “notable progress has been made by the private sector on the expansion of room capacity to cater for increased arrivals.”

Courtyard by Marriott at Timehri, and the Aiden by Best Western are scheduled for completion in January of 2024, with the Four Points Sheraton at Houston expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

The report stated, “Works are also progressing on the AC Marriott at Ogle, which will add an additional 150 rooms to the existing stock, while also providing approximately 400 jobs upon completion in July 2024.”

The report also noted that there has been interest from local investors in the development of lodges.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

