Guyana records stable pass rate for CAPE, slight decline for CSEC

Guyana has maintained a stable pass rate for the 2024 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), while the pass rate for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) saw a slight decline.

The preliminary results were announced by Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain at Queen’s College in Georgetown on Tuesday.

In 2024, 721 students from 13 secondary schools and four private centres across the country sat the CAPE exams, up from 701 students in 2023.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain and some of the CSEC and CAPE students

The overall pass rate for CAPE is 92.57 per cent, a slight increase from the 93 per cent recorded in 2023.

Additionally, 25 units achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Meanwhile, the overall pass rate for CSEC in 2024 is 67.23 per cent, reflecting a minor decrease from 67.34 per cent in 2023.

This year, 11,612 students took the CSEC exams, a slight reduction from the 12,108 candidates in 2023. However, there was an increase in subject entries, which totalled 75,018.

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain

Guyana recorded improved performances in 12 subjects, while 7 subjects maintained their previous results. Seven subjects saw outstanding performances, with 90 per cent or more of the students achieving Grades One to Three.

These include Agricultural Science (Double Award) at 98.85 per cent, Electronic Document Preparation and Management at 93.1 per cent, Theatre Arts at 98.98 per cent, and Family and Resource Management at 91.98 per cent.

Some of the students at the announcement of CSEC and CAPE 2024 results

However, English A saw a slight decline in pass rates, dropping from 72 per cent to 69 per cent in 2024.

English B improved, moving from 64 per cent in 2023 to 70 per cent this year.

Mathematics recorded a pass rate of 31 per cent in 2024, down from 34 per cent last year.

On the other hand, Additional Mathematics saw an increase, with a pass rate of 53 per cent.

In the sciences, there were improved performances in Human and Social Biology, Biology, and Physics, although Chemistry and Integrated Science saw declines.

All Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) subjects achieved a pass rate of 80 per cent in 2024, with the exception of Clothing, Textiles, and Fashion, which recorded a 71 per cent pass rate.

Candidates can access their results at https://bit.ly/mycxc-results , where they can also download an e-slip for use in applications to the University of Guyana or other tertiary institutions.

“If you are going to the University of Guyana or abroad…All you have to do is forward the e-slip. The e-slip comes with a barcode. So, somebody, at a university for instance, can scan the barcode [which will direct them] straight to CXC’s database which contains your results to determine whether what you have submitted is accurate. That is the new change that is happening,” Hussain explained.

